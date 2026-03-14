Bhopal News: Police Probe Money Trail To Prime Accused’s Fiancée

Bhopal News: Police Probe honey trap and Money Trail To Prime Accused’s Fiancée | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Further investigations into the honey trap and extortion racket busted by Koh-e-Fiza police revealed that part of the money extorted from complainant Rakesh Khemania was transferred to the bank account of prime accused Akash, aka Bhura Haddi’s fiancee Seema.

Following this revelation, Seema has come under suspicion, and financial transactions linked to her account are under close scrutiny.

She had earlier approached the police commissioner’s office with her family, requesting that Bhura be allowed to get married before being sent to jail, as their wedding was scheduled on the day he and his aides were arrested.

Investigators are now verifying whether she had any role or knowledge of the extortion racket.

Police said the gang had been running the organised extortion operation for a long time, allegedly targeting traders and businessmen across Bhopal. Many victims initially avoided approaching police due to fear of the gang.

“Now that the gang has been exposed, we expect more victims to come forward and report similar incidents,” said Koh-e-Fiza police station in-charge KG Shukla.

Investigators revealed that the group, which called itself the “Illegal” gang—a word tattooed on members’ necks—has a wider network than first suspected. At least eight members remain absconding, including Saanvi, who allegedly lured victims in the honey trap, and her boyfriend Taufiq, alias Shooter, believed to be a key member.

Police teams have been formed to trace the remaining accused, while the financial trail of extorted money is being closely examined as part of the ongoing investigation.