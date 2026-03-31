Bhopal News: Whither Surveillance? Small-Time Crooks Taking To Bigger Crimes | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Petty criminals are now committing serious crimes, putting a question mark on policing in the city. Despite steps taken to control crime, miscreants are expanding their network in all four zones.

Besides some notorious and known gangs, even petty criminals and miscreants are also causing bigger troubles in the city.

According to police records, Bhopal currently has 688 listed goons and 47 history-sheeters, along with over 1000 individuals under surveillance. What is serious is the pattern of repeat offences as many of these offenders, after being released on bail, return to criminal activities.

Residents and observers claim that these “small time” criminals are increasingly becoming bold, committing crimes ranging from assault and stabbing to theft, robbery and even murder. Special teams from the crime branch have been deployed to track history-sheeters and habitual offenders, but incidents of violent crime continue unabated revealing lapse in surveillance and preventive action.

Several areas in Bhopal have emerged as hubs of such criminal activity. Localities including Aishbagh, TT Nagar, Nishatpura, Chhola Mandir, Mangalwara, Jahangirabad, Ashoka Garden, Teela, Bajaria and Bairagarh have reported frequent incidents involving street gangs and habitual offenders.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said that special drives were underway to tighten surveillance on active gangs and history-sheeters. He said that continuous checking, verification and monitoring of suspicious activities were on to curb crime.

Recent violent Incidents

In Ashoka Garden, a man was shot at by members of the Shadab Gate gang. In Aishbagh, history-sheeters allegedly opened fire at the residence of a local individual. Also in Ashoka Garden, a tea trader was murdered over a minor dispute.