Bhopal News: Weights & Measures Department Panics As Mail Says To Blow Up Premises | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After AIIMS and Peoples Hospital, the Weights and Measures Department in MP Nagar received a hoax email on Monday morning threatening to blow up the premises using cyanide gas.

The message caused panic in the office and employees were immediately evacuated from the building as a precautionary measure.

Police officials said the email claimed that 16 cylinders filled with cyanide gas had been planted inside the premises and would explode simultaneously at about 1pm. Officials immediately alerted the police after receiving the email.

Acting swiftly, teams from MP Nagar police station, along with Bomb Disposal Squad and other security agencies, rushed to the spot. The entire office complex was evacuated and a security cordon was set up while intensive search operations were carried out.

ACP Manish Bhardwaj said the bomb squad conducted a thorough inspection of the building including offices, storage rooms and surrounding areas for nearly two hours. However, no suspicious cylinders or explosive materials were found.

Preliminary investigation confirmed that the threat email was a hoax but authorities ensured a thorough check of the premises to ensure safety. Employees were allowed to return to work only after the security sweep was completed.

This is the third such threat in recent days in the city. Earlier, similar emails were sent to a private university and AIIMS Bhopal, which also turned out to be false after police investigation. Police have now launched an investigation to identify the sender. The cyber cell has been roped in to trace the origin of the email and track down the suspect.