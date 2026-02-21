Bhopal News: Collector Guideline Rate Hike At 621 Locations In District | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District-Level Valuation Committee has concluded its meeting to review and finalize proposed guideline rates for the financial year 2026–27, recommending rate increases in 621 locations across the district.

The meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh. Committee members, including MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani and District Panchayat Chairman Pramod Rajput, were present.

Members reviewed data from the Sampada portal and examined factors influencing market valuation, including approved layouts by the Rural and Urban Development Department; status of industrial zones; newly developed areas; and densely populated commercial localities.

An analysis of property registrations for 2025–26 revealed 1,307 locations with high-value transactions, indicating potential rate increases. After detailed scrutiny, the committee proposed hikes in 621 locations based on specific criteria.

Of these, 203 locations were identified due to significant rate disparities between neighboring colonies within the same ward. Another 91 locations were recommended for revision based on field surveys conducted by registration officers, while 37 locations reflected new developments detected through change analysis.

Moreover, 38 locations were impacted by Town and Country Planning (T&CP) layout approvals and public convenience factors. The effect of new national highways, bypasses, and ring roads led to revisions in 18 locations, while three locations were influenced by the establishment of new industrial and special economic zones.

Property registration in the district is conducted through sub-registrar offices, with four offices currently operating in Bhopal city to ensure public convenience.

Preliminary proposals will be uploaded on the Sampada 2.0 portal, and public suggestions will be invited before finalization. Collector Singh has been directed to ensure error-free entries and compliance with prescribed rules.