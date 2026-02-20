 Bhopal News: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge To Attend Kisan Sammelan In City On February 24
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend a Kisan Sammelan in Bhopal on February 24. The Congress will organise similar meets in six states against the Indo-US trade deal, saying it may impact farmers growing cotton, soybean and maize.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi (File Image) | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has planned to organise Kisan Sammelans in six states against the Indo-US deal.

The Sammelans will start in Bhopal on February 24. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge, will participate in the Sammelan.

The party announced it would lay siege to the Vidhan Sabha on February 24, but now, the programme will turn into Kisan Sammelan. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh gave this information in Delhi, where the party held a meeting on Friday.

At the meeting, the Congress decided to organise meetings in MP, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

article-image

Ramesh said the impact of the trade deal would be on the farmers of these states, who are growing cotton, soya beans, and maize. So, the party is holding the farmers’ meets in these states.

Ramesh said the party would launch the upcoming agitation the way it launched the movement against three agricultural laws.

