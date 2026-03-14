Bhopal News: 'Viral Disease Cases On Rise During The Spring Season' | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Viral disease like chicken pox, herpes, viral fever (allergic), hepatitis A & E are common these days, according to Dr Ajay Gupta, MD and a senior doctor in Khan Shakir Ali Hospital.

In a talk with the Free Press, Dr Gupta spoke at length on various diseases. Excerpts:

In the ongoing spring season, people are suffering from viral diseases like cold, cough and allergies. What are the reasons?

Viral cases are on the rise during the spring season. We see a surge in viral diseases due to fluctuating temperatures. Key threats include Influenza A, dengue, Hepatitis A, Norovirus and outbreaks of Herpes simplex virus. Chicken pox and herpes, hepatitis (A&E) and respiratory infections commonly surge with seasonal changes.

There are overlapping symptoms of normal cold and cough with eosinophilia. People face prolonged cold and cough.

Rising temperatures and changing seasons often lead to viral respiratory infections (like influenza or adenovirus) that can trigger elevated eosinophil levels (eosinophilia) in patients with allergic asthma or sensitivity. While viral infections typically lower eosinophil counts, specific allergic responses to respiratory viruses can cause temporary increases. IGE tests confirm eosinophilia cases.

Warm weather also allows mosquitoes to survive longer and breed. Is there risk of malaria, dengue and others diseases?

Mosquito-induced viral fevers in spring are primarily driven by mosquitoes, causing spikes in chikungunya and dengue due to increased breeding from shifting weather patterns. Symptoms include sudden high fever, severe joint/muscle pain, rashes and headache. Early diagnosis, hydration and removing stagnant water are crucial preventive steps.

Chickenpox is highly contagious. What are the precautions?

Infected individuals should be properly isolated and they should not use public or shared swimming pools until all blisters have completely crusted over, typically in about 7 days. Swimming, even in chlorinated water, can spread the virus and water can irritate healing skin, soften scabs, and increase infection risk.

Is hepatitis usually caused by fecal-oral route through contaminated food or water?

Hepatitis A (HAV) and E (HEV) are acute, self-limiting liver infections transmitted primarily via the fecal-oral route through contaminated food or water. Both cause jaundice, fever, fatigue and abdominal pain. While HAV is preventable by vaccine and rarely chronic, HEV has no widely available vaccine, can cause chronic infection in immuno-compromised individuals, and is dangerous during pregnancy

To increase immunity, people consume vitamins without consulting doctors. Is it right?

Overdose of vitamins is harmful. The main concern of vitamin D toxicity is a build-up of calcium in the blood. This is called hypercalcemia. It can cause upset stomach and vomiting, weakness and frequent urination. It also can lead to bone pain and kidney troubles such as kidney stones. Consumption of large doses of vitamin A can cause liver damage. It can also cause birth defects in a foetus. Later symptoms include severe headaches and general weakness. Bone and joint pain are common, especially among children.