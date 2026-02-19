Bhopal News: Uproar Over Alleged Allotment Of Kiosks To BJP Leaders, Original Claimants Reached BMC Office To Protest |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Allegations that shops in TT Nagar were allotted in the name of BJP corporators and party workers by sidelining the original occupants provoked uproar at Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters at ISBT on Thursday afternoon.

A group of affected shopkeepers reached the corporation office and submitted a memorandum to Jagdish Yadav, Mayor-in-Council (MiC) incharge of revenue department, demanding a fair inquiry into the matter. The complainants alleged that though they had been operating their shops for several years, their names were excluded from the official list prepared after an anti-encroachment drive, and instead, the names of local political leaders were included.

The controversy dates back to February 10, 2025, when BMC’s encroachment team removed 45 shops near Kamala Nehru School in TT Nagar, which falls under ward 32, zone 21.

According to original shopkeepers, none of their names appeared in the official list prepared afterwards. They claim that the names of the current BJP corporator, her husband, the party’s media incharge, and other workers were added instead.

A notice issued by the office of assistant municipal commissioner (revenue department) under the Immovable Property Transfer Rules, 2016, reportedly lists ward 32 BJP corporator Aarti Aneja and her husband Manoj Aneja among the alleged illegal stall operators.

The names of BJP’s media incharge Rajendra Prasad Gupta and all three sons of BJP leader Ashutosh Tiwari also feature on the list. Records indicate that one of the stalls earlier operated near TT Nagar Stadium.

The shopkeepers further alleged that when they attempted to file objections at the ward and zone office, their complaints were not registered due to political pressure. When contacted, MiC member Jagdish Yadav confirmed receiving the memorandum and said the matter was under investigation. “The original shopkeepers have submitted a memorandum. We have instructed the officials concerned to investigate. I have also informed BMC commissioner,” he said.