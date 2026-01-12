 Bhopal News: Uproar Likely In BMC Council Meet Over Slaughterhouse Closure, Water Woes
Bhopal News: Uproar Likely In BMC Council Meet Over Slaughterhouse Closure, Water Woes

The BMC council meeting on Tuesday is likely to see uproar as BJP and Congress councillors raise the sealed Jinsi slaughterhouse and water supply woes. Delay in the meat sample report has fuelled controversy. Proposals on individual water connections, revised marriage fees and a green bond will be tabled, while protests over the issue have already erupted outside BMC headquarters.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Uproar Likely In BMC Council Meet Over Slaughterhouse Closure, Water Woes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) council meeting scheduled for Tuesday is expected to witness heated exchanges as both BJP and Congress councillors prepare to raise the recently sealed Jinsi slaughterhouse and deteriorating condition of the city’s water supply.

A fresh development in the slaughterhouse case has added to the controversy. Police have registered an FIR against slaughterhouse operator Aslam Qureshi, following which the municipal corporation sealed the facility. However, the crucial meat sample report cited in the FIR is yet to be released. In the absence of this report, BMC has refrained from initiating further action, drawing criticism from several councillors.

Sources said delay in the sample report came to light when Mayor Malti Rai and members of the Mayor-in-Council (MIC) sought clarification from civic administration. Until late Monday evening, corporation officials were reportedly trying to procure the report but failed. An MIC member claimed Commissioner Sanskriti Jain may place the sample report before the council by Tuesday morning.

With mounting public concern, both ruling BJP and opposition Congress councillors are expected to jointly corner administration during the meeting. Senior councillors from both sides held discussions late Monday night to strategise, indicating the seriousness of the issue.

Apart from the slaughterhouse, three major proposals are slated to be tabled in the council meeting.

No bulk water connections

BMC plans to replace bulk water connections in covered colonies with individual taps. Around 829 colonies would receive separate connections at an estimated cost of Rs. 874 crore.

Marriage registration fees revised

A new draft proposes charging Rs. 130 for applications submitted within 30 days of marriage, while applications after 30 days would attract a fee of Rs. 110.

Green municipal bond in pipeline

BMC aims to raise Rs. 200 crore through a green municipal bond to fund its share of projects under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

MP News: All Are Fake Gandhis In Congress, Says CM Mohan Yadav
article-image

Karni Sena protest halted

Controversy spilled onto streets on Monday when Karni Sena staged a protest outside BMC headquarters at ISBT. Led by district president Ajit Singh, protesters attempted to burn an effigy of Mayor Malti Rai, alleging administrative negligence. Police stopped the protest and seized the effigy.

Later, a memorandum demanding strict action was submitted to Additional Commissioner Mukesh Sharma.

