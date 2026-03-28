Bhopal News: Upper Lake Catchment Shrinks By Nearly 500 Acres In 30 Years | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital’s iconic Upper Lake is facing a serious ecological crisis as encroachments continue to reduce its catchment area.

According to district administration data based on Google Earth imagery, 494.11 acres of the lake’s catchment zone have been lost over the past three decades due to unchecked human activity.

Data shows that in 1995, the lake spanned 39.8 sq km. By 2025, it has reduced to 28 sq km, marking a significant decline.

Warning signs for the future

Between 1995 and 2025, the lake has been shrinking at an average rate of 0.34 sq km per year. Environmentalists caution that continued encroachment and construction could severely impact groundwater levels and disrupt Bhopal’s ecological balance, posing long-term risks to the city’s sustainability.

Survey scope raises concerns

Efforts to address the issue appear inadequate. While authorities had initially planned to clear encroachments across the entire catchment area, the ongoing survey has reportedly been limited to a 50-metre radius from the Full Tank Level (FTL), raising concerns about the effectiveness of the initiative.

Encroachments persist despite identification

Officials have identified several encroachments, including villas, hotels and permanent structures, yet little action has been taken. Notices are expected to be issued for 49 encroachments on private land and 69 on government land, but enforcement remains uncertain.

Experts call for immediate action

Prof. Saurabh Popli, water expert at the School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal, said rampant construction in areas such as Bhadbhada and Khanugaon is obstructing natural water flow into the lake. He warned that if the current rate of degradation continues, the lake’s area could shrink further to 21.1 sq km by 2050.