Bhopal News: Two Pole Vaulters From MP Qualify For Commonwealth Games | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar from Madhya Pradesh have qualified for the Commonwealth Games after clearing 5.25 metres in the pole vault.

In the men’s pole vault event, Madhya Pradesh Athletics Academy athletes Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar delivered an exceptional performance by clearing a height of 5.25 metres to secure qualification for the Commonwealth Games.

The national competition held in Bengaluru served as a crucial platform for competition among the country’s elite athletes.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2, where the athletes will represent India.

Aditya Raghuvanshi wins silver in high jump

Aditya Raghuvanshi, an athlete from the Madhya Pradesh Athletics Academy, secured a silver medal in the men’s high jump event with a leap of 2.13 metres.

Athletes from the Madhya Pradesh Athletics Academy, operated under the aegis of the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Madhya Pradesh, brought glory to the state through their performance at the 5th National Open Jumps Competition held in Bengaluru from March 14 to March 15.