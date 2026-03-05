Bhopal News: Two More Trains Added To Bhopal Metro Fleet, Total Rises To 10; 17 More Trains To Arrive In Phases |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Metro rail has expanded its fleet with the arrival of two new metro trains at the Subhash Nagar depot. With this addition, the total number of trains available for the project has increased to 10.

According to Bhopal Metro officials, the two trains arrived at the Subhash Nagar depot within a week. Earlier, eight trains had reached Bhopal in 2023 as part of the ongoing metro development. However, at present only one train is operating on the tracks, while the remaining trains are stationed at the depot awaiting further phases of the project.

Metro authorities said more trains will be put into service as construction and operational work on the metro corridors progresses. Operational expansion is expected once major sections of the Orange Line Bhopal Metro and the Blue Line Bhopal Metro are completed.

Officials said the trains undergo detailed technical testing and safety checks after arrival, which takes time before they are cleared for passenger service. The target for the Orange Line's full operational run and the launch of the Blue Line has been set for June 2028.

Manufacturing and infrastructure prepared

Under the Bhopal Metro project, a total of 27 metro trains are being manufactured at a facility in Vadodara. So far, 10 trains have arrived in the city, while the remaining 17 will be delivered in phases in the coming years. Metro management said the Subhash Nagar depot has adequate space to accommodate the growing fleet. Even with the addition of more trains in the future, officials said there will be no operational disruption due to space constraints.

Modern technology in coaches

The metro trains currently operating are three-coach sets, which can be expanded to six coaches in the future depending on passenger demand. Each coach measures about 22 metres in length and 2.9 metres in width, and weighs around 42 tonnes. The trains are equipped with advanced driverless technology and are currently operating in Automatic Train Protection (ATP) mode to ensure safety and efficiency.