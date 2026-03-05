MP News: War Should End Soon, Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan; Takes Five Oaths On Birthday | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the war between Israel and Iran should immediately end.

He made the statement on Thursday in connection with the problems that the war would cause for the country.

Chouhan was holding a conversation with journalists on his birthday. According to him, the central government is keeping an eye on the international developments.

Chouhan said he had taken five oaths on his birthday, and one of them was starting Mama coaching centres in Vidisha, Raisen, and Bherunda, where the children belonging to poor families will be imparted education free of cost.

The meritorious students will be honoured with the Prem Sundar award. Chouhan also said he would get tricycles for the physically challenged.

He will also launch Mama Mobile hospitals in all the assembly constituencies in the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat.

According to Chouhan, he has stopped the system of taking bouquets and mementoes.

He advised everyone to plant saplings to welcome guests and upload the photograph of the event.