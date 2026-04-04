Bhopal News: Two Arrested For Knifepoint Robbery At BHEL Ruins | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Govindpura police have arrested two persons involved in robbing youths who were partying at the BHEL ruined building at knifepoint. The incident took place nearly a month ago but came to light after a video of the crime went viral on social media on Friday.

According to reports, Kunal Tripathi and Gaurav Meena were at the abandoned BHEL site on March 18 when two miscreants approached them.

The accused allegedly threatened them with a knife and robbed their mobile phones, cash and important documents. One of the accused recorded the entire incident on video, which was later circulated online.

Frightened by the threat, the victims also handed over their bike keys to the assailants. After the video surfaced, police initiated an investigation and registered a case.

The main accused has been identified as Sachin alias Baccha, a resident of Banganga, who is also known locally as Bacchi. He is a habitual offender and is a listed history-sheeter at Shyamla Hills police station. The second accused has been identified as Martin.

Govindpura police station incharge Awadhesh Singh Tomar said that both accused were caught from Shukrawara Market area. Police have recovered the stolen mobile phone, documents and the motorcycle from their possession.