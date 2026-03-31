Bhopal News: Trapped In Red Tape, 5 Of 13 Surrendered Maoists Await Benefits |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than three months have passed but five Left Wing Extremists are yet to receive benefits under the surrender policy. In December 2025, as many as 13 activists had surrendered in Balaghat.

Five of the 13 Maoists who surrendered are still awaiting monetary incentives as they lack documents to prove their Indian citizenship. Balaghat police are assisting them in preparing the necessary papers, officials said.

Police are helping them obtain birth certificates, job cards, ration cards, voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards and bank accounts. Officials said documentation for five to six individuals had been completed and funds would be transferred to them soon under the state’s rehabilitation policy.

About three months ago, 13 Maoists who were active in MMC zone had surrendered in Balaghat. All carried a reward of Rs14 lakh announced by Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra police.

According to reports, one of the Maoists, Deepak, is from Balaghat, while the others are from Chhattisgarh. Balaghat police are coordinating with the sarpanch, SDM and other officials to prepare their documents.

The first document required is a birth certificate, obtained from sarpanch of the concerned village. The next step is to prepare a job card under MGNREGA, which will help them obtain a ration card. This will be followed by a voter ID card, Aadhaar card and finally a bank account.

Five to six papers completed

ADG, anti-Naxal operations, KP Venketshwar Rao told Free Press that documentation for eight surrendered Maoists had been completed and the process to transfer benefits had begun. He added that the remaining paperwork would be over soon and the money would be transferred to their accounts.

Rs 33 lakh incentive

Under Madhya Pradesh Naxali Punarvas Sah Rahat Neeti 2023, a Maoist surrendering in the state can receive up to Rs33 lakh from the government. This includes Rs 4.5 lakh for surrendering with a light machine gun or sniper rifle, Rs 1.5 lakh as subsidy for building a house, Rs 50,000 for marriage, Rs 5 lakh or the bounty on the individual, whichever is higher, as incentive, Rs 20 lakh as subsidy for purchasing immovable property and Rs1.5 lakh for skill development training.