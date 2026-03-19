Bhopal News: Tigress Dies After Making A Kill In Bandhavgarh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-year-old tigress died in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Wednesday. The tigress had been rescued on Monday after it became unwell following a kill.

The autopsy indicated that it died of internal bleeding. Officials suspect that the prey may have attacked it fatally, leading to its death.

Officials of Bandhavgarh said the tigress had made a kill in the Damna beat of the Manpur buffer area on Monday. After the kill, it was unable to walk a long distance and appeared unwell. Primary treatment was provided, but when its condition did not improve, it was rescued on Tuesday.

After the rescue, it was kept in the Baherah enclosure and given treatment. It died suddenly around noon on Wednesday. The autopsy report confirmed internal bleeding as the cause of death.

After the autopsy, its vital organs were preserved and sent to a laboratory for further testing. Later, as per National Tiger Conservation Authority norms, the carcass was burnt in the presence of senior forest officers.