Bhopal News: Many From MP Stranded In Gulf Countries, Seek Return Amid Tensions | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths from Gwalior, Rehan Khan and Shahid Khan, went to Dubai to work in a company to earn a livelihood. They now want to return to their home state.

However, the company they work for has with held their passports, preventing them from returning to Madhya Pradesh.

Their family has lodged a complaint with the control room set up by the state government, seeking assistance for their safe return. Both youths remain stranded in Dubai, which has seen some impact in recent days due to tensions in the Middle East.

Rehan’s father, Arif Qureshi, a contractor, said his son and nephew went to Dubai seven months ago to work for a Gulf company. On the pretext of a medical examination, the company took their passports and has not returned them.

Following tensions in the Middle East, both have taken shelter at a relative’s home but have run out of money. Qureshi recently sent them Rs 25,000. The family is concerned about their safety. The agent who facilitated their travel is no longer responding to calls.

Several such complaints have reached the state control room, with affected individuals seeking government assistance.

Bhopal resident Satendra Singh said his uncle Rajesh Singh and relative Anil Kumar went to Bahrain to work for JBF Company. Due to tensions in the region, they are concerned and want to return to India. However, the company has not provided necessary assistance. They are residents of Morena district.

Dinesh Gupta, also from Bhopal, said his daughter Lalima Gupta went to Doha during Holi to visit her brother, who works with Qatar Airways. Due to flight cancellations amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, she remains stranded there. Gupta said he is hopeful she will return home in the coming days.

Ashish Gupta from Shivpuri has lodged a complaint stating that he works for JBF Company in Bahrain. He said the company has shut operations and he is not receiving adequate food and water. He wants to return to India as soon as flights are available.

Similarly, Bhopal resident Rishi Umre said he was working in Bahrain, where his company has now closed. As the region faces ongoing tensions, he has taken shelter in a hotel basement. He wants to return to India, but no flights are available.