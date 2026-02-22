Bhopal News: Tight Security Outside Congress Office After BJYM Clash | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Security arrangements remained in place outside the Congress office following violent clashes between workers of the BJP Yuva Morcha and Congress on Saturday.

The administration remains on high alert amid fears of further unrest, with police forces still deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

The violence erupted after BJP Yuva Morcha workers staged a protest against demonstrations carried out by Congress leaders during the Delhi AI Summit. The protest near the Congress office soon turned violent, leading to stone pelting and clashes from both sides. Several persons on both sides were injured in the confrontation.

Late Saturday night, Habibganj police registered a case against nine Congress leaders and workers based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Rakesh Paraste. In his complaint, Paraste alleged that BJP Yuva Morcha members were holding a peaceful protest when Congress workers suddenly attacked them, leaving eight Yuva Morcha activists injured.

Those named in the FIR include Congress leaders Amit Khatri, Abhinav Barolia, Mujahid Siddiqui, Gopil Kotwal, Amit Sharma, Abhishek Sharma, Deepu Tomar, Abhay, and Pradeep Ahirwar, along with 50 to 60 unidentified persons.

Earlier on Saturday evening, police had also registered a counter-case on the complaint of Congress leader Pradeep Ahirwar against seven named BJP Yuva Morcha members and 50 to 60 unidentified persons in connection with the same incident.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said that cases have been registered based on complaints from both sides and further investigation is underway. Adequate police force outside Congress office has been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.