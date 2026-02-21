Bhopal News: Land Acquisition For Metro Blue Line Phase-II Begins | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second phase of the Bhopal Metro Rail Project, the Blue Line, has entered a crucial stage with the commencement of land acquisition.

Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has issued a preliminary notification under Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act for acquiring approximately 22.45 acres of land required for the corridor from Bhadbhada Depot to Ratnagiri Tiraha.

Following the notification, administrative teams have begun detailed verification of land records and physical boundary demarcation.

The collector has directed officials to expedite possession of the identified land parcels to avoid procedural or technical delays.

Work across key corridors expedited

The Blue Line will pass through several high-traffic commercial and residential areas, triggering heightened technical and construction activity. Work has intensified at Bhadbhada Depot, Jawahar Chowk, Roshanpura, Kushabhau Thackeray Hall, Lal Parade Ground and Pul Bogda.

Construction is also progressing at Prabhat Chauraha, Govindpura Industrial Area, JK Road, Indrapuri, Piplani and Ratnagiri Tiraha. The acquisition covers a combination of private and government properties, including parts of Laxmi Ganj Mandi, Bone Mill area and drainage infrastructure.

Compensation and grievance redressal

To ensure a smooth and dispute-free process, compensation has been fixed at double the prevailing Collector Guideline rates. Affected landowners have been given 60 days from the notification date to submit claims or objections at the collector s office.

A dedicated team has been formed to address grievances promptly and maintain transparency throughout the acquisition process.