Bhopal News: Three Pairs Of Special Trains To Ease Holi Rush | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Administration will operate three pairs of special trains from the Bhopal division to clear additional passenger traffic during the Holi festival.

Passengers can avail reservations for these Holi special trains at any computerised reservation centre or online through the IRCTC website. The special trains are as follows:

Rewa–Rani Kamalapati–Rewa Superfast Special (two trips each way): The Rewa–Rani Kamalapati Special Train will depart from Rewa on March 2 and March 3 at 12.30 pm and reach Rani Kamalapati station at 9.15 pm on the same day. Similarly, Train No. 02185 Rani Kamalapati–Rewa Special Train will depart from Rani Kamalapati station on March 2 and March 3 at 10.15 pm and reach Rewa station at 7.30 am the next day.

Train No. 01704/01703 Bhopal–Rewa–Bhopal Special (one trip each way): Train No. 01704 Bhopal–Rewa Special Train will depart from Bhopal on March 5 at 10.30 am and reach Rewa station at 8.45 pm on the same day. Similarly, Train No. 01703 Rewa–Bhopal Special Train will depart from Rewa station on March 5 at 10.20 pm and reach Bhopal station at 9.05 am the next day.

Train No. 01667/01668 Rani Kamalapati–Danapur–Rani Kamalapati Special (two trips each way): Train No. 01667 Rani Kamalapati–Danapur Special Train will depart from Rani Kamalapati at 2.25 pm on March 2 and arrive at Danapur station at 8.45 am the next day. Similarly, Train No. 01668 Danapur–Rani Kamalapati Special Train will depart from Danapur station at 11.15 am on March 2 and arrive at Rani Kamalapati station at 8.55 am the next day.