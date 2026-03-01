 Bhopal News: Three Pairs Of Special Trains To Ease Holi Rush
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Three Pairs Of Special Trains To Ease Holi Rush

Bhopal News: Three Pairs Of Special Trains To Ease Holi Rush

To manage Holi rush, Indian Railways will run three pairs of special trains from the Bhopal division. The Rewa–Rani Kamalapati railway station Superfast Special (March 2–3), Bhopal–Rewa Special (March 5), and Rani Kamalapati–Danapur Special (March 2) will operate. Tickets are available via IRCTC and reservation centres.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Three Pairs Of Special Trains To Ease Holi Rush | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Administration will operate three pairs of special trains from the Bhopal division to clear additional passenger traffic during the Holi festival.

Passengers can avail reservations for these Holi special trains at any computerised reservation centre or online through the IRCTC website. The special trains are as follows:

Rewa–Rani Kamalapati–Rewa Superfast Special (two trips each way): The Rewa–Rani Kamalapati Special Train will depart from Rewa on March 2 and March 3 at 12.30 pm and reach Rani Kamalapati station at 9.15 pm on the same day. Similarly, Train No. 02185 Rani Kamalapati–Rewa Special Train will depart from Rani Kamalapati station on March 2 and March 3 at 10.15 pm and reach Rewa station at 7.30 am the next day.

Train No. 01704/01703 Bhopal–Rewa–Bhopal Special (one trip each way): Train No. 01704 Bhopal–Rewa Special Train will depart from Bhopal on March 5 at 10.30 am and reach Rewa station at 8.45 pm on the same day. Similarly, Train No. 01703 Rewa–Bhopal Special Train will depart from Rewa station on March 5 at 10.20 pm and reach Bhopal station at 9.05 am the next day.

FPJ Shorts
Ghatkopar Grief Turns To Anger: Hundreds March Seeking Justice For Dhrumil Patel Killed In SUV Accident Involving Minor Driver
Ghatkopar Grief Turns To Anger: Hundreds March Seeking Justice For Dhrumil Patel Killed In SUV Accident Involving Minor Driver
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Restrict March 4 Hyderabad Wedding Reception To Invite-Only Guests After Police Advisory
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Restrict March 4 Hyderabad Wedding Reception To Invite-Only Guests After Police Advisory
Mumbai University Orders Kandivali College To Remove Gujarati-Only Signboard, Mandates Marathi Display Following Yuva Sena Complaint
Mumbai University Orders Kandivali College To Remove Gujarati-Only Signboard, Mandates Marathi Display Following Yuva Sena Complaint
Ulhasnagar Political Drama: Pappu Kalani's Presence At RPI-A Press Meet Triggers Realignment Speculation
Ulhasnagar Political Drama: Pappu Kalani's Presence At RPI-A Press Meet Triggers Realignment Speculation

Train No. 01667/01668 Rani Kamalapati–Danapur–Rani Kamalapati Special (two trips each way): Train No. 01667 Rani Kamalapati–Danapur Special Train will depart from Rani Kamalapati at 2.25 pm on March 2 and arrive at Danapur station at 8.45 am the next day. Similarly, Train No. 01668 Danapur–Rani Kamalapati Special Train will depart from Danapur station at 11.15 am on March 2 and arrive at Rani Kamalapati station at 8.55 am the next day.

Read Also
This Lucknow Town Trends After German 'Dulha' Travels Across Countries To Marry His Indian Partner;...
article-image

Follow us on