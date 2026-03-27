Bhopal News: Theft Spree On Trains Continues As Woman’s Wristwatch Stolen In AC Coach; GRP Acts | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around five incidents of theft and snatching on trains passing through the state capital have been reported, with several passengers reporting loss of valuables in the last two days.

In one case aboard the Karnataka Express, thieves stole a watch directly from a sleeping woman’s wrist in an AC coach, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Friday.

According to police, Shweta Tiwari, 35, a resident of Khandwa, was travelling from New Delhi to Khandwa on Wednesday. She fell asleep around 11.30pm and woke up at approximately 7am to find her wristwatch missing. At the time, the train had just departed from Rani Kamlapati station. The case was later registered by the GRP at Rani Kamlapati, where an investigation is underway.

Passengers targeted while asleep

In another incident on Wednesday, a couple travelling from Mathura to Chandrapur reported the theft of a handbag kept near their pillow during the night. The bag contained valuables worth around Rs51,000, including two mobile phones, silver anklets, a power bank, charger, and house and vehicle keys.

Mobiles and wallets stolen in separate incidents

The thefts were not limited to long-distance trains. Imran Ansari from Chhindwara lost his mobile phone, worth approximately Rs30,000, while boarding a general coach at Bhopal Railway Station. The phone was stolen from his pocket amid the rush. Similarly, Raghavendra Rai, a resident of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, was travelling on the Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad Express when his wallet was stolen while he stood in the AC coach corridor. The wallet contained cash, ATM and Aadhaar cards, a PAN card, and other documents.

Official statement

GRP station in-charge Mahend Sombanshi said that cases have been registered in all the reported incidents and efforts have been initiated to identify and apprehend the culprits.