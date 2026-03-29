Bhopal News: Tere Mere Sapne Becomes Place To Set Love, Conditions & Marriage | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tere Mere Sapne Pre-Marital Communication Centre (PMCC) located in Professors Colony has turned into a marriage bureau. Instead of would-be couples, a large number of young girls are visiting the centre expecting help in making their journey from a love affair to matrimony smooth.

The PMCC is an initiative of National Commission for Women and is meant to counsel would-be couples to help them meet the challenges of marital life.

However, Tere Mere Sapne, the first in Madhya Pradesh, is being visited not by couples but by young girls in their early twenties who want the centre to persuade their boyfriends to agree to their terms. The centre was inaugurated on January 23 this year by state woman and child development minister Nirmala Bhuria.

“Would-be couples are not approaching us. Instead, about 60 girls have visited us so far, seeking our help in turning their courtships into marriage,” said counsellor Samar Khan from Nirbhaya Foundation, which runs the centre.

According to Khan, some want to take up jobs after marriage, others do not want to live with their in-laws, while still others are reluctant to follow the customs and traditions of their boyfriends’ families including observing purdah or not wearing western dresses.

Most of them want the centre to persuade their boyfriends to agree to their terms. “We ask them to have a free and frank discussion with their boyfriends and place all their conditions before them. If he agrees, well and good. If he does not, we ask the girls to consider not going ahead with the marriage,” said Khan, adding that it is always better to clear things in advance rather than getting trapped in an unhappy marriage.

The initiative

National Commission for Women launched Tere Mere Sapne Pre-Marital Communication Centres on International Women’s Day (March 8, 2025).

The idea behind the initiative is that with joint families declining, would-be couples have no one to counsel them on how to navigate marital life, absence of which leads to quarrels, domestic violence and divorces. The centres are supposed to fill this gap.