Bhopal News: Teachers Protest Against TET Order, Submit Memorandum To CM | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers staged protests outside collector offices across the state on Friday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the TET examination order issued by the Directorate of Public Instruction.

In Bhopal, teachers gathered at the Collectorate, held a rally, raised slogans and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through the Bhopal Collector.

Meanwhile, former BJP MLA Murli Dhar Patidar also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh opposing the decision. Patidar further warned that if the demands of teachers are not fulfilled, protests could intensify across the state.

Teachers said that the memorandum had been submitted as an initial step, urging the government to consider the interests of teachers. If no action is taken within a week, a meeting of all teachers’ organisations from across the state will be held on March 29 to form a joint teachers’ front and announce a larger protest movement.

Between March 15 and March 28, memoranda will also be submitted to MPs, MLAs and other public representatives across the state.