Bhopal News: Sword Attack During Stray Dog Dispute, 2 Women Hurt | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over stray dogs in Shravan Kanta Colony led to violence on Thursday morning, in which two women were seriously injured after they were allegedly attacked with a sword, said the Ayodhya Nagar police.

According to the police, the clash occurred between members of a local ‘dog lovers’ group and women residents of the colony. The injured women, identified as Vandana Sen and Laxmi Thakur, are currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

The tension reportedly began on Wednesday when the BMC’s dog squad team captured stray dogs from the colony. Residents had complained that the dogs often chased children and women, creating fear in the area. However, Ashok Chauhan, who describes himself as a dog lover, along with a woman associate, allegedly opposed the action. They reportedly intervened and got the dogs released, after which the animals were again left roaming freely in the colony.

On Thursday morning, when women residents noticed the stray dogs back in the area, they raised objections. This led to a heated argument between the two groups. According to the police, the tension escalated when Chauhan and his associate allegedly misbehaved with the women.

Chauhan allegedly returned with a sword and attacked Vandana Sen and Laxmi Thakur, seriously injuring them. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby.

Police said that an FIR had been registered based on a complaint filed by Surendra Thakur and CCTV camera footage collected from the spot.

Ashok Chauhan has been named as the main accused in the case and police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest him. Other accomplices would be identified after his arrest, police said.

Official statement

Police station in-charge Mahesh Lilhare assured strict action in the case and said that all accused involved in the assault would be arrested soon. The investigation was ongoing, he said.