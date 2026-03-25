 Bhopal News: Suspects Rounded Up In Embezzlement Of ₹2.26 Crore; Used Collector’s Forged Signatures
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Bhopal News: Suspects Rounded Up In Embezzlement Of ₹2.26 Crore; Used Collector’s Forged Signatures

Crime Branch police have detained several suspects in a fraud involving Rs 2.26 crore withdrawn from the District Urban Development Agency account using forged signatures of the collector and deputy collector. Five cheques issued on March 9 were used in the scam. Officials are interrogating suspects and tracing bank accounts, emails, and mobile numbers linked to the embezzlement.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
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Bhopal News: Suspects Rounded Up In Embezzlement Of ₹2.26 Crore; Had Used Collector’s Forged Signatures | AI Generated Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch police have detained several suspects for questioning in a financial fraud in which the collector and deputy collector’s forged signatures were used to withdraw Rs 2.26 crore from a government bank account.

A case was registered in this connection following a complaint from administrative officials on March 17.

Police officials said the fraud took place through five cheques issued on March 9 from the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) account at a government bank branch. The suspects allegedly used forged signatures of the collector and deputy collector on these cheques to siphon off Rs 2.26 crore.

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Preliminary findings suggest that the transactions involved accounts in two government bank branches. The crime branch police are currently tracking the mobile numbers, email IDs and bank account holders involved in the scam. Police have detained individuals including suspected firm operators and are interrogating them.

Bhopal police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said that a case had been registered and efforts were underway to arrest those involved and recover embezzled funds. He added that the investigation was progressing with several leads already identified.

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