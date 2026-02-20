Bhopal News: Supreme Court Orders Nationwide MSW Reforms, Curriculum Inclusion After Adampur Trench Hearing |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has laid down guidelines for Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) disposal across country on the basis of Adampur trench of Bhopal.

The hearing was held on a petition filed by green activist Dr S.C. Pandey of Bhopal against Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per SC order, new rules are comprehensive in identification and approach to problem of solid waste management in country. Court observed it is appropriate to issue directions applicable not only to BMC but to entire country.

Ministry of Education and State Education Departments have been mandated to ensure inclusion of solid waste management appropriately within school curriculum. State Urban Development Departments will organise competitions and grant recognition awards to best-performing schools, colleges and institutions in terms of MSW at state and district levels.

Local bodies have been directed to create public awareness campaigns to educate waste generators. Generators must be sensitised on minimising waste, practising home composting, wrapping sanitary waste securely and handing over segregated waste.

District Panchayats are mandated to prepare solid waste action plans. Gram Panchayats must plan and implement Solid Waste Management at village level, ensuring no open dumping or burning takes place.

Collector has been empowered to review performance of local bodies at least once in a quarter and ensure urban-rural convergence of sanitary landfills and common waste processing plants.

Pollution Control Boards have been directed to identify and expedite commissioning of infrastructure facilities required for four-stream segregation, including bulk Wet, Dry, Sanitary and Special Care waste. Councillors, Mayors, Chairpersons, Corporators and Ward Members, being primary elected representatives of people, have been designated as lead facilitators for source-segregation education.