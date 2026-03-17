Bhopal News: Setback For HFA Beneficiaries As Mic Grants Extension, Adampur Waste Issue Deferred To Council | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mayor-in-Council (MiC) meeting of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Monday lasted around one-and-a-half hours, during which 12 major issues were discussed, including Housing for All (HFA), parking and reduction of several fund heads.

However, several decisions taken in the meeting have disappointed city residents, especially beneficiaries of housing schemes, as thousands of beneficiaries under the HFA scheme will now have to wait longer to receive their homes.

Other key matters, including the Adampur landfill tender, were deferred for further discussion in the council meeting due to fears of controversy over a slaughterhouse.

The MiC granted fresh time extensions to the construction company responsible for projects in Alam Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Shyam Nagar, Sector-12, Kalkheda and Raslakhedi.

Since the projects could not be completed within the stipulated time, the deadline has now been extended by three months to one year, depending on the site.

This means many beneficiaries who are already paying instalments will continue living in rented houses for at least another year.

Price hike for LIG and MIG houses

In another key decision, the MiC approved a hike in the base price of vacant housing units under the Bagmugalia housing project. The issue of cancelling tenders for proposed high-rise buildings on plots 47 and 49 will be taken up in the next council meeting.

LIG (Lower Income Group) units: Base price increased from Rs20 lakh to Rs30 lakh

MIG (Middle Income Group) units: Base price increased from Rs25 lakh to Rs36 lakh

Adampur waste disposal issue deferred

One of the most significant developments of the meeting involved the Adampur landfill site. While discussions were underway on approving tenders for scientific waste disposal at the site, the decision was ultimately deferred to the upcoming council meeting.

At the same time, a major fire broke out at the Adampur dumping site, highlighting the urgency of the issue.

Parking levies reintroduced

The MiC also approved the reintroduction of contracted and premium parking charges at 14 locations across Bhopal. The decision is expected to increase municipal revenue but may add to the financial burden on residents.

Budget revisions planned

Regarding the upcoming municipal budget 2026-27, the MiC agreed to reduce the number of budget heads while increasing allocations for certain specific sectors as part of a broader restructuring exercise.