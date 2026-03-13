Bhopal News: Senior Residents’ Stipend Increased To ₹90K; Junior Residents To Receive ₹63K | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday increased the stipend for junior doctors in the state. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) issued the order regarding the hike.

Based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 2.94, the revised stipend structure has been implemented with effect from April 1, 2025, for junior doctors serving in medical colleges across the state.

Under the revision, the stipend for first-year postgraduate students has been increased from ?75,444 to ?77,662, for second-year students from ?77,764 to ?80,050 and for third-year students from ?80,086 to ?82,441.

The stipend for interns has been raised from ?13,928 to ?14,337. The stipend for first, second and third years of super speciality courses has also been fixed at ?82,441 .

The stipend for senior residents has been increased from ₹88,210 to ? 90,03, while the stipend for junior residents has been fixed at? 63,324

In compliance with the directives of Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, the Department of Medical Education issued the order to increase the stipend for junior doctors with effect from April 1, 2025.

Shukla said the state government is continuously working to strengthen the quality of medical education and make healthcare services more robust and people-centric. He expressed confidence that junior doctors would play a key role in strengthening the state’s healthcare system.

He said junior doctors form a vital link in the healthcare system. In medical colleges and affiliated hospitals, they not only complete their medical training but also play a leading role in providing continuous healthcare services to patients.

State government has incthe reased stipend for Junior doctors in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has issued the order regarding the stipend hike. Based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 2.94, the revised stipend structure has been implemented—effective from April 1, 2025—for junior doctors serving in the state's medical colleges.

Under this revision, the stipend for first-year PG students has been increased from Rs 75,444 to Rs 77,662; for second-year students, from Rs 77,764 to Rs 80,050; and for third-year students, from R 80,086 to Rs 82,441. Similarly, the stipend for interns has been raised from Rs 13,928 to Rs 14,337. The stipend for the first, second, and third years of Super Specialities has also been increased and fixed at Rs 82,441. Furthermore, the stipend for Senior Residents has been raised from Rs 88,210 to Rs 90,803, while the stipend for Junior Residents has been fixed at Rs 63,324.

In compliance with the directives of Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, the Department of Medical Education has issued orders regarding an increase in the stipend for junior doctors, effective from April 1, 2025.

Deputy CM stated that the state government is continuously striving to strengthen the quality of medical education and to make healthcare services more robust and people-centric. He expressed confidence that junior doctors would play a pivotal role, with complete dedication, in empowering and fortifying the state's healthcare services.

He remarked that junior doctors constitute a vital link in the state's healthcare system. In medical colleges and their affiliated hospitals, they not only complete their medical training but also play a leading role in providing continuous healthcare services to patients.