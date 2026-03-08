Bhopal News: Sea Of Colours In City Of Lakes | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital, known as the City of Lakes, appeared awash in colours as Rangpanchami was celebrated on Sunday.

The traditional Rangpanchami procession organised by Shri Hindu Utsav Samiti (HUS) was taken out in the old city. The procession began from Subhash Chowk and Sarafa Market and passed through Jumerati Gate and Peer Gate intersections. A large number of people joined the procession and celebrated with colours and gulal.

Large public processions turned the streets into a vibrant celebration as water tankers sprayed coloured water through large pipes, creating a festive atmosphere. The Duldul horse, drums, cymbals, DJs and bands were among the main attractions of the procession, which was modelled after Indore’s famous ger. People moved with the procession, smearing each other with colours and using water guns. The entire route appeared drenched in colour.

The procession also featured tableaux. One depicted the Indian cricket team’s victory in the World Cup, with youths holding the trophy. Another included a palanquin carrying Lord Bal Krishna, with devotees playing Holi with colours.

The procession started from Subhash Chowk Kotwali and passed through Loha Bazaar, Jumerati Gate, Janakpuri, Old Post Office, Sindhi Market, Bhawani Chowk, Somvara, Lakherapura, Peepal Chowk, Chintaman Chowk, Electronic Market, Itwara, Jain Mandir Road, Ganesh Chowk, Mangalwara, Kundan Namkeen Marg, Ghoda Nakkas and Chhote Bhaiya Square before concluding near Hanuman Temple in the Hanumanganj area.

In New Bhopal, most shops remained closed till late afternoon though eateries remained open. Most shops in New Market were closed. HUS president Chandrashekhar Tiwari said, “Rangpanchami holds deep cultural and religious significance.

Celebrated five days after Holi, the festival symbolises culmination of the colour festivities. Unlike Holi, which is widely known for playing with both dry and wet colours, Rangpanchami is associated with the divine colour play of Lord Krishna and Radha. The festival is also referred to as Krishna Panchami or Dev Panchami.”