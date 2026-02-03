 Bhopal News: Sanjay Kumar Takes Charge As New Police Commissioner Of Bhopal
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Sanjay Kumar Takes Charge As New Police Commissioner Of Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior IPS officer Sanjay Kumar on Monday assumed charge as the new Police Commissioner of Bhopal.

He took over from outgoing Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra during an official handover ceremony at the Police Commissioner's office.

A guard of honour was accorded on the occasion, which was attended by all zonal deputy commissioners of police, additional DCPs and ACPs.

Kumar, the 2004 batch IPS officer who was transferred from Balaghat, while talking to media persons said that urban policing requires a different approach and poses complex challenges.

As the state capital, Bhopal experiences frequent VIP movements, increasing traffic pressure and law and order responsibilities, said the new CP.

Emphasising community-based policing, the new Police Commissioner said that better coordination between police and common people will be a key point of his strategy.

On the growing drug menace in Bhopal, Kumar said that special teams would be constituted to curb the expanding drug network in the city. He asserted that the police would make additional efforts to dismantle the illegal trade network. Clubs, lounges and gyms will also remain under strict surveillance as part of this drive, he stated.

Amidst the growing challenge of cyber crimes, the commissioner said a focused strategy will be implemented to counter online frauds and other cyber crimes. However, he stressed that public awareness is the most essential tool against cyber criminals. “Along with tracing cyber criminals, educating citizens will help weaken cyber crime networks,” he said.

