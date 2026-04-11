Bhopal News: Residents’ Fear: Dug Up Service Lanes May Attract Encroachments | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come under fresh criticism over alleged irregularities in infrastructure work in the city. In Ward 58 along Gautam Nagar Road, authorities have dug up a service lane to lay paver blocks sparking concerns among residents and commuters.

Residents have expressed apprehension that the unnecessary digging and reconstruction on the wrong side could worsen the problem of encroachments. They fear that food stalls and kiosks may occupy the newly developed stretch, eventually blocking the entire service lane.

What has raised further questions is the placement of these paver blocks on the side opposite designated footpath. Locals say the move reflects poor planning and has created confusion regarding their actual purpose and usability. Sources alleged that local political influence may have played a role in the decision, claiming the altered layout could facilitate the commercial use of space.

A food stall operator, requesting anonymity, said that more than 25 kiosk spots were identified along the 1-km stretch with more expected in the coming days.

Crores spent, planning questioned

The work is reportedly being carried out under National Clean Air Programme with around Rs 30 crore allocated for laying paver blocks across Bhopal. Officials aim to cover nearly 1,100 km under the initiative.

NGT warning on dust pollution

The issue gains significance in light of National Green Tribunal (NGT) recent warning to the civic body over rising dust pollution levels. The tribunal had directed authorities to adopt effective measures to make the city dust-free.

Quote 1

“Paver blocks should not be laid on service roads. “They should be placed along the edges to function as footpaths and must be elevated 10–12 cm above road level. They are not suitable for heavy vehicular movement.”

Savita Raje, Indian Society of Landscape Architects chairperson

Quote 2

“Irregularities in planning have been observed. An investigation has been ordered to ensure such lapses are not repeated in future projects.”

Sanskriti Jain, municipal commissioner