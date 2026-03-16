Bhopal News: Railway Staff Booked For ‘Assaulting’ Traffic Constable During Vehicle Checking | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A traffic police constable was allegedly assaulted during vehicle checking in the Kolar area on Sunday evening. The scuffle left the constable’s uniform torn.

Police detained one youth from the spot and registered a case against four railway employees.

According to Kolar police station in-charge Sanjay Soni, the incident occurred around 6 pm near a mart when traffic constable Sarjeet Singh was conducting routine vehicle checking on the road.

During the checking, a bus carrying railway employees returning from a picnic in the Kathotia forest area passed through the spot. A banner had been placed above the bus number plate, making the vehicle number unclear.

Seeing the violation, the constable stopped the bus and asked the driver to show the vehicle documents. He also instructed the driver to remove the banner placed over the number plate so the registration number could be clearly visible.

At this point, some women and youths travelling in the bus got down and began arguing with the constable. The argument soon escalated and some of them allegedly started abusing the policeman.

When the constable objected, a few of them allegedly pushed and assaulted him, leading to a scuffle in which his uniform was torn. As the situation worsened, the traffic constable alerted the local police.

A team from Kolar police station reached the spot soon after and detained one youth, while others left the place. Police have registered a case against Ankit Singh, Harendra Raghuvanshi, Pushpalata Pathak and Rajni, along with two to three unidentified persons.

They have been booked for obstructing a public servant from discharging official duty, abusing, assaulting with fists, biting and issuing death threats, police said. Further investigation into the incident is underway.