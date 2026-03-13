Bhopal News: Railway Food Plazas Ready Electric Backup As LPG Supply Concerns Loom | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rising concerns over global supply constraints of LPG due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia, even the railway sector cannot remain unaffected and is now preparing for possible disruptions.

Anticipating a potential shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has directed its food plazas to install electric stoves as an alternative cooking system to ensure uninterrupted meal services for passengers.

Under instructions issued by IRCTC headquarters, electric stoves are being installed at railway food plazas in place of commercial gas cylinders. At Bhopal Railway Station, arrangements are being made to introduce electric cooking systems as a backup to commercial gas cylinders.

IRCTC manager Ashutosh Singh Chauhan said the directive has already been implemented at the local level and preparations for operating electric stoves have been completed. The electric stoves are expected to become operational within two days. At present, there is no shortage of gas cylinders and meal services are continuing normally, he said.

Chauhan added that railway catering units have been instructed to maintain a buffer stock of at least two commercial cylinders at all times. Currently, around 300 passengers are served daily at the food plaza, where a Rs70 thali comprising two vegetable dishes, roti, rice, papad and salad is served.

Meanwhile, Pushpa Dwivedi, an official from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) headquarters, inspected the IRCTC food stalls and food plaza at the station. During the visit, she reviewed the availability of both gas and electric cooking arrangements and confirmed that food was being prepared in adequate quantities.

Officials also checked the quantity, quality and pricing of food items, including the prescribed quantity and sale price of tea. Stall operators were instructed to charge only the maximum retail price (MRP), maintain strict hygiene and food safety standards, and ensure that no expired products are used.