 Bhopal News: Railway Employee Duped Of ₹36.74 Lakh On Pretext Of Online Share Trading
A woman railway employee was cheated of Rs 36.74 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured her into online share trading through social media. The accused posed as stock market experts, added her to a WhatsApp group and advised investments. After multiple transfers, the group went silent, revealing the scam. Police have registered a case.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 09:07 PM IST
Bhopal News: Railway Employee Duped Of ₹36.74 Lakh On Pretext Of Online Share Trading

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters duped a woman railway employee of Rs 36.74 lakh on pretext of investment in online share trading. On her complaint, Bag Sewania police on Friday registered a case and initiated investigation.

According to reports, the fraud victim Anchal Mishra came in contact with the cyber conmen through social media a month ago. The conmen claimed to be a stock market trader and assured her of high returns by investing in various companies.

The fraudsters then added her to a WhatsApp group where members regularly discussed share market investments and returns. The group administrator would advise members on which companies to invest and in which to avoid. After observing the group activities, Anchal believing it to be a genuine share trading gradually invested over Rs 36.74 lakh into different bank accounts provided by the accused.

However, a few days ago, all activity in WhatsApp group suddenly stopped. When Mishra tried to contact other group members most of their mobile phones were switched off.

Some women who answered claimed they lived in villages and used basic keypad phones and had no knowledge of any share trading group. Realising that she had been cheated, Anchal first lodged an e-complaint following which Bag Sewaniya police registered a case of cyber fraud.

