Bhopal News: Probe To Be Conducted Electronically To Stop Irregularities In Departmental Enquiries

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The General Administration Department (GAD) has come up with stringent measures to check the irregularities in departmental enquiries (DE). GAD has asked the departments to use electronic gadgets to conduct inquiries.

The GAD issued an order saying that the process for departmental probes and disciplinary action should be electronically conducted.

An amendment has been made in the civil services rules. The investigating officer can permit the government servant to be present through video conferencing during the probe.

Notices may be issued to the government servant through e-mail. At present, all procedures for probe are manually carried out.

Since investigations were manually conducted, the employees were harassed during the probe.

Now that the enquiry will be conducted through electronic medium, the documents cannot be misused.

There will be no irregularities in the time for sending notices and the time for giving replies.