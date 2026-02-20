Bhopal News: Probe Flags Lapses In Kachra Cafe, BMC Fails To Act On Rs 50-Crore Land Encroachment |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kachra Cafe, despite reported irregularities found during an internal inquiry into allegations of illegal land allotment, encroachment and commercial misuse, has allegedly not been shut down by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The civic body is accused of constructing cafes on prime government land valued at over Rs. 50 crore without securing mandatory permissions. What was once celebrated as an innovation boosting the city’s ranking in Swachhata Survey has now come under serious scrutiny, as outlets initially meant to exchange food for collected waste reportedly transformed into full-fledged commercial establishments.

Sources claimed the concept was initially promoted to gain points in Swachh Survekshan, but BMC failed to achieve significant marks in the survey.

Land allotment without legal ownership

Under the innovation scheme, land at three prominent locations – Number 10 Market, Bittan Market and Boat Club – was allotted to an NGO to operate the waste-for-food model. At Number 10 Market, three shops were constructed with municipal approval. However, the land reportedly falls under Nazul ownership, and relevant government departments are said to have denied permission.

‘Kachra Coin’ model reduced to sham

The original concept of offering meals in exchange for garbage, popularly known as the “Kachra Coin” initiative, has reportedly lost its purpose. Instead of functioning as a social innovation, the cafes now sell cold drinks and fast food at market prices.

At Number 10 Market, one of the city’s most expensive commercial areas, small shops reportedly command rents of at least Rs. 20,000 per month. The cafe was allegedly permitted to operate within 600 square feet, but the occupied area, including open space, is said to be nearly double. Three shops operate under the cafe’s name, generating business worth lakhs of rupees under what critics call the guise of nominal rent.

Inquiry panel yet to publish findings

In November last year, a committee comprising Superintending Engineer Udit Garg, Executive Engineer R.K. Trivedi, and Sub-Engineer Saurabh Sood was formed to investigate the matter. The report has not been made public. A committee member, requesting anonymity, admitted irregularities were evident but cited “pressure from higher authorities” as the reason for inaction.

Commissioner assures action

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain stated that the matter would be investigated and appropriate action taken soon.