 Bhopal News: Private Publishers Should Prepare Attractive, Cost-Effective Books, Says School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh
School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh has urged private publishers to produce attractive and affordable textbooks aligned with NEP-2020. Speaking at a Rajya Shiksha Kendra workshop, he said NEP is an India-centric, child-focused vision. He directed formation of a committee of teachers, officials and publishers to guide book quality, utility and pricing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh has said that the private publishers should also prepare attractive and cost-effective books in consistent with National Education Policy-2020.

The minister was speaking at a workshop on, Incorporating Content in Textbooks in Accordance with the National Education Policy-2020, organised by Rajya Shiksha Kendra in the city on Wednesday. He said that NEP-2020 was not only a document for curriculum change but also an India-centric, child-centred and future-focused educational vision.

He directed to form a committee of experienced teachers, departmental officials, and private publishers to provide appropriate guidance on the quality, utility and cost of books. He said it was essential to ensure that textbooks used in private schools also included content developed by NCERT and SCERT in accordance with the guidelines of NEP-2020.

In an interaction with media persons, the school education minister Uday Pratap Singh said that singing of National Song (Vande Mataram) will be made mandatory in all madarsas and schools in Madhya Pradesh. He said that every citizen of India has to accept and follow the laws and rules of the nation.

