Bhopal News: Power Department Staff Assaulted During Bill Recovery Drive | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Electricity department employees were allegedly assaulted during a bill recovery drive in the Parwalia area on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place on Rasulia Pathar Road when two employees, Mohit and Gaurav Kushwaha, had gone to recover pending electricity dues from a resident, Lakhanlal.

According to reports, a dispute broke out after the employees asked the resident to clear the outstanding bill. The resident alleged that the staff behaved rudely during the interaction. Following the argument, Lakhanlal’s son, along with a few associates, allegedly attacked the employees using sugarcane sticks.

The injured employees managed to escape from the spot and returned to their office. However, the suspects reportedly followed them there and again assaulted them, while also misbehaving with senior officials present at the office.

Both employees sustained injuries and were sent for medical examination.

Parwalia police station in-charge Harishankar Verma confirmed that complaints have been filed from both sides, with allegations of assault and misconduct. He said further action will be taken based on the medical reports of the injured employees.