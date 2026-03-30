Bhopal News: Pot Trade Thrives Unchecked In Kanjar Mohalla | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal marijuana trade continues to thrive in parts of the city, raising questions about repeated police action against smugglers and peddlers.

The women have allegedly been selling small packets of cannabis outside their homes without fear in Kanjar Mohalla under Talaiya police station limits.

According to locals, customers frequently visit the narrow lane and leave with packets of marijuana within minutes while paying in cash. Residents claim this activity has been going on for years and continues throughout the day turning the locality into a known hub for marijuana peddling.

During visits to the area, some women and men sitting outside their houses were found to be actively involved in selling the contraband. Locals allege the trade is conducted from within homes, making it harder to track and curb.

Despite occasional police intervention, the illegal business resumes quickly. Police officials said that last year around half a dozen women were arrested with contraband in Talaiya area. However, they resumed the illegal business after being released on bail.

Regular action is being taken against peddlers including women who play a key role in marijuana peddling. Police will now identify those who are repeatedly committing the offence, Talaiya police station incharge Deepak Daheria said.

Sources claimed many of the peddlers involved in supply are themselves addicted to drugs. These individuals are said to be part of a wider network supplying marijuana across various parts of Bhopal including MP Nagar, Govindpura, Kolar, TT Nagar and Habibganj. The majority of their clients are youths including college students.

Recent seizures

In recent operations, police have seized significant quantities of marijuana from different parts of the city. In MP Nagar Zone-1, over 15 kilograms of cannabis was seized and four suspects were arrested.

A woman was caught with 7-kg drug near Subhash Nagar overbridge while another person was apprehended with more than 5kg of it in Govindpura vegetable market area during the past few months. Besides, 11 kg of marijuana along with a car was seized near a private hotel.