 Bhopal News: Policemen Queue Up At Gas Agency Amid Supply Concerns
Long queues were seen outside LPG agencies in Bhopal amid fears of supply disruption. Crowds gathered at a Bharat Gas agency in Nehru Nagar’s 23rd Battalion area, where server issues slowed distribution. Officials said domestic cylinders remain available, but commercial supply is halted except for emergencies, prompting residents and police personnel to rush for cylinders.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Thursday, March 12, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal witnessed long queues outside LPG agencies on Thursday as concerns over disrupted supply spread across the city. In an unusual sight, several police personnel and their family members were seen waiting in line to collect gas cylinders.

Heavy crowds were reported since morning at a Bharat Gas agency in the 23rd Battalion area of Nehru Nagar.

Consumers waited for hours for their turn, while the sudden rush caused the agency's server to repeatedly crash, slowing the distribution process. Officials said there is currently no restriction on domestic LPG cylinders. However, the supply of commercial cylinders has reportedly been halted except for emergency services.

Fearing a potential shortage, many residents, including police personnel, arrived early to secure cylinders. Police personnel standing in the queue said they had to manage household needs along with their duty responsibilities.

Some said they still had gas at home but came early to avoid future difficulties, while others said their cylinders had run out the same day. Meanwhile, a few policemen in the queue claimed they were forced to buy cylinders at higher prices, although agency operators declined to comment on the matter.

