Bhopal News: Policemen Queue Up At Gas Agency Amid Supply Concerns

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal witnessed long queues outside LPG agencies on Thursday as concerns over disrupted supply spread across the city. In an unusual sight, several police personnel and their family members were seen waiting in line to collect gas cylinders.

Heavy crowds were reported since morning at a Bharat Gas agency in the 23rd Battalion area of Nehru Nagar.

Consumers waited for hours for their turn, while the sudden rush caused the agency's server to repeatedly crash, slowing the distribution process. Officials said there is currently no restriction on domestic LPG cylinders. However, the supply of commercial cylinders has reportedly been halted except for emergency services.

Fearing a potential shortage, many residents, including police personnel, arrived early to secure cylinders. Police personnel standing in the queue said they had to manage household needs along with their duty responsibilities.

Some said they still had gas at home but came early to avoid future difficulties, while others said their cylinders had run out the same day. Meanwhile, a few policemen in the queue claimed they were forced to buy cylinders at higher prices, although agency operators declined to comment on the matter.