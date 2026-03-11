Bhopal News: Gas Agencies See Long Queues, Temper Flares Over LPG Delay | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the district administration insists there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in the city, many consumers continue to face difficulties in booking and obtaining refills, leading to long queues and arguments at several gas agencies.

Officials said cylinders are available in adequate numbers and are being supplied through the regular booking system. The administration has also urged consumers not to pay attention to rumours about a shortage.

On the ground, however, panic appears widespread, with people gathering outside gas agency offices to secure cylinders.

At a gas agency near Jawahar Chowk on Wednesday afternoon, several consumers argued with staff over delay in supply. Many complained that despite booking cylinder days earlier, they had not received delivery.

One consumer, Kishor, alleged he had booked his LPG cylinder online days ago. When told the cylinder had already been issued, he questioned how it could have been given to someone else despite his prior booking, leading to an argument with agency staff.

Agency employees said online booking was facing issues due to server problems, affecting the process. A similar situation was seen outside Bharat Gas agency in TT Nagar, where consumers had been visiting for several days to secure refills.

Saroj Thorat, an elderly resident of Shastri Nagar, alleged she was unable to book a cylinder and that calls to the booking helpline were not connecting.

Similar scenes have been reported at several other gas agency offices across the city, with consumers lining up since morning and occasional arguments with staff.

Pointers

Consumers complain of refill delays despite prior online booking

Administration says LPG supply in city is adequate

Agency staff cite server issues affecting booking system

Residents urge quicker resolution as arguments break out at agencies