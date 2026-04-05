Bhopal News: Police Tighten Noose On MP Nagar Nightlife; Bars, Clubs Warned Of Strict Action | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Sunday issued a strict warning to all 30 bars, restaurants and clubs operating under the MP Nagar police station limits. They said surprise inspections and raids will be conducted regularly, and any violation will invite strict legal action. Police added that non-compliance may lead to immediate closure of the establishment.

The action comes after Free Press published a report on April 4 on repeated incidents of establishments flouting permitted timings and rising concerns over law and order.

As per guidelines issued by Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh on August 30, 2024, bars and clubs are allowed to operate only until 11:30pm.

However, several venues in MP Nagar Zone I and II have reportedly been functioning past midnight, with loud music and crowds spilling onto the streets.

Following media reports highlighting these violations, Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar directed immediate action. Subsequently, a meeting was held late Saturday night at the ACP office with representatives of all concerned establishments.

ACP Manish Bharadwaj instructed operators to strictly adhere to closing hours and implement a fixed last entry time . He also emphasised the need to prevent substance abuse and maintain order in and around the premises.

Establishments have been directed to deploy adequate male and female security staff and promptly report any narcotics-related activity.

Additionally, operators will be required to sign a compliance bond. The ACP warned that surprise inspections and raids will be conducted regularly, and any violation will invite strict legal action, including immediate closure of the establishment.

Directives

Strict adherence to the 11:30pm closing time

Implementation of a fixed last entry time

Prevent substance abuse within premises

Maintain law and order in and around establishments

Deploy adequate male and female security staff

Report any narcotics-related activity promptly

Sign a compliance bond with authorities.