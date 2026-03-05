Bhopal News: Police Lines Burst Into Holi Colours, Cops Revel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police official and personnel celebrated Holi with enthusiasm at a grand get-together organised at Nehru Nagar Police Lines on Thursday.

Nearly 1,000 police officials and personnel participated in the event while 500 women and girls from police families joined a separate gathering held at the Police Public School.

Deputy police commissioner Akhil Patel, additional commissioner Avdhesh Goswami, additional commissioner Monika Shukla and deputy commissioner Shraddha Tiwari exchanged Holi greetings by applying gulal and participating in the festivities.

During the event, gulal was sprayed using cylinders and petals were showered to mark the occasion. Police personnel danced to DJ music, Holi songs and popular film tracks. A water cannon was also used, adding to the festive atmosphere as officers and staff enjoyed dancing under the water spray.

A separate Holi get-together was organised for women and girls from police families at Police Public School where they celebrated the festival by dancing to DJ music and Holi songs.

Holi celebration in Jabalpur Central Jail

#WATCH | From Jabalpur Central Jail To Police Ground, Inmates And Staff Celebrate Holi With Colours & Music #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/2ImAaNrzfa — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 5, 2026

Cops in Jabalpur Central Jail celebrated festival colours along with other support staffs and Inmates. The celebration unfolded with DJ and smearing Gulal on each other (Colourful Powder)