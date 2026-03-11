Bhopal News: Police Administration State’s Show-Cause To 2 IPS Officers | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has served show-cause notices to two IPS officers following complaints related to incidents that occurred in 2025.

The officers concerned are Abhijit Ranjan, the then Superintendent of Police (SP) of Katni, and Nagendra Singh, the then SP of Balaghat.

In the Katni case, a controversy erupted in March 2025 after Tehsildar Shailendra Bihari Sharma wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Chief Secretary, alleging misconduct by the then SP Abhijit Ranjan.

In his complaint dated March 5, 2025, Sharma alleged that the SP had threatened him and was attempting to blackmail his wife, CSP Khyati Mishra, who was posted in the district at the time.

He further alleged that the SP was trying to have Khyati Mishra removed from her post, and requested that she be transferred to Sidhi, Satna or Rewa instead of continuing in Katni.

Following the controversy, Ranjan was later transferred to the Police Headquarters (PHQ).

In another case, Nagendra Singh, who was serving as SP Balaghat, was transferred on May 4, 2025, after reports that his wife had lodged a complaint with the DGP regarding his behaviour.

Singh, however, had stated at the time that his transfer was routine and that the matter was a personal family issue already known to senior officers.

After several months, the state government has now issued show-cause notices to both IPS officers seeking their responses.

Government confirms notices

Special DG Adarsh Katiyar told Free Press that the state government has served notices to the concerned IPS officers, who will submit their replies to the government accordingly.