Bhopal News: Pet Cat Sparks Violent Clash Between Neighbours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor dispute over a pet cat allegedly entering a neighbour’s house escalated into a violent clash between two families in the Shahjahanabad area on Sunday evening. Police have registered a case against the suspects following a complaint by the victims.

According to police, the incident occurred at Saya Apartment under Shahjahanabad police station limits. The complainant, Samya Uwaiz, 25, alleged that around 7 pm the door of their house was open when their neighbour’s cat entered the kitchen. The family objected as the cat had earlier also entered their house and consumed milk kept in the kitchen.

Samya and her mother, Ravish Uwaiz, were reportedly discussing the issue when neighbours Nilofar, her husband Salim and a few others who were sitting outside intervened and allegedly began abusing them.

As the argument intensified, Salim allegedly pushed Ravish. When Samya and her younger sister Saman tried to intervene, Salim allegedly slapped Samya and twisted her arm. Nilofar allegedly pulled Ravish by the hair and assaulted her.

Samya’s father Uwaiz and brother Umar attempted to stop the fight but were also beaten, the complaint stated. The suspects allegedly threatened the family with dire consequences if they approached the police.

The injured mother and daughters were taken to Hamidia Hospital for medical examination. Shahjahanabad police have registered a case against Nilofar, Salim and others.