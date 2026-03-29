Bhopal News: Paver Blocks Laid, Roads And Footpaths To Be Dug Up Again | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun laying paver blocks on roads in Arera Hills, only to dig them up again for an upcoming sewage pipeline project under AMRUT 2.0. Under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the BMC has been laying paver blocks worth Rs 30 crore across the city, following National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives to curb dust pollution.

Simultaneously, work under AMRUT 2.0 is underway to install underground sewage pipelines, requiring excavation of the same roads and pathways.

The contradiction is most visible on Paryavaran Bhawan Road in Arera Hills, where paver blocks are already being laid despite the sewage department planning to begin digging on the same stretch next week.

The road was also refurbished by Public Works Department (PWD) in January, adding to concerns over repeated damage and wastage of public funds.

No NOC, say sewage officials

BMC officials said rules require to obtain an No Objection Certificates for any construction work. However, no NOC has been issued for the ongoing paver block work in the past month, indicating a serious lapse in inter-departmental coordination.

VIP area without sewage network

Arera Hills, home to key government establishments such as Vallabh Bhavan, Vidhan Sabha, Satpura Bhavan and Vindhyachal Bhavan, has never been connected to a proper sewage network. Till now, wastewater from these offices has been managed through septic tanks with sewage periodically collected and transported by municipal vehicles.

To address this long-standing issue, the BMC has initiated a Rs 2.5 crore project under AMRUT 2.0 to lay around 10 km of sewage pipelines in the area. The project aims to integrate VIP zone into the city s sewage network for the first time.

Limited coverage, ambitious targets

Currently, only 23% of Bhopal is covered by a sewage network. BMC aims to expand this to 70% by 2026 27. Earlier, under AMRUT-1, 750 km of pipelines and nine sewage treatment plants STPs were developed. At present, the city has 17 operational STPs, with 10 more planned under AMRUT 2.0.

Official statement

Previously, Arera Hills relied on septic tanks. Under AMRUT 2.0, the area is now being connected to the sewage network. Work is in progress.

Sanskriti Jain, municipal commissioner