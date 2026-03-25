Bhopal News: Parking Creases To Be Smoothed At 14 New Locations; Vacant Spaces On Offer To Ease Traffic Congestion | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city will soon get relief from parking problems in some of its busy commercial areas including MP Nagar, New Market and Bairagarh.

The traffic police have identified 14 vacant spots across the city that were lying unused and will now be developed into dedicated parking spaces. The move is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in these high-footfall areas where small and unorganised parking has long been a major problem.

At present, parking problems frequently cause traffic congestion in commercial areas, especially during peak hours. Officials said the traffic police launched a drive to identify unused land and spots across four zones that could be repurposed for parking. The police surveyed these locations and calculated the number of four-wheelers and two-wheelers that could be accommodated. A proposal was prepared and forwarded to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), which conducted its own survey before approving 14 locations in busy commercial areas.

Once developed, these parking spaces are expected to bring much-needed order to vehicle management and improve overall traffic conditions in the city. The BMC will now float tenders to develop the identified vacant spots as parking facilities.

Additional DCP (Traffic) Basant Kaul confirmed that the proposal for all 14 identified spots had been approved. He said creation of proper parking infrastructure would help streamline traffic movement and reduce congestion in commercial areas.

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Key locations identified for new parking facilities:

Vacant land opposite DB Mall

10 Number Market and Vitthal Market area

Bairagarh Market

In front of Habibganj Police Station

Two locations in MP Nagar Zone-2