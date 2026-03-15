Bhopal News: Parents Gherao Bishop House Over Monopoly In Book Supply At CBSE Schools |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parents staged protest and gheraoed the Bishop House recently alleging a monopoly in the supply of books to CBSE schools run by the Archdiocese of Bhopal.

The protest was organised under the banner of Palak Mahasangh, which accused the Archdiocese of promoting commission-based practices. According to federation, several CBSE schools in the city have allegedly tied up with selected booksellers, forcing parents to purchase books only from specific stores at inflated prices.

Parents alleged that a strong nexus between certain schools and book dealers led to large-scale commission practices.

The Archdiocese of Bhopal runs 38 CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) schools in the city. Parents claimed that in many of these schools, books are available only through specific outlets, leaving them with no option but to purchase them from these shops at higher rates.

Parents also raised objections over the early start of the academic session in CBSE schools. While examinations in MP Board schools are still ongoing and expected to conclude by the end of March, several CBSE schools have already completed local examinations and declared results.

According to District Education Officer NK Ahirwar, new academic session for schools affiliated with MP Board, CBSE or any other board cannot begin before April 1. He said strict action would be taken against schools that violate this rule.