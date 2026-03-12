Bhopal News: Panic Over LPG Booking Glitches Fuel Black Marketing, Illegal Refilling; Residents Allege Booking Cancellations, Overpricing

Bhopal News: Panic Over LPG Booking Glitches Fuels Black Marketing, Illegal Refilling; Residents Allege Booking Cancellations, Overpricing |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Issues in online booking of LPG cylinders and huge crowd at gas agency offices have led to black marketing and illegal refilling across the city. Black marketers are exploiting the consumer panic.

Consumers say cylinders are delivered once booking is confirmed and a receipt is issued. However, the online booking system has slowed down in recent days, forcing many to visit gas agency offices for manual booking. The rush at agencies has created opportunities for exploitation.

At the Jawahar Chowk godown on Thursday, consumers with bookings received cylinders smoothly. There was a morning queue, but by around 1 pm distribution was without rush. Still, a few people were seen getting cylinders without booking or receipt.

At the HP godown in Govindpura, no crowd was present only delivery personnel. Meanwhile, at the Indane gas godown in Subhash Nagar, around a dozen people sat with empty cylinders, claiming they could not make bookings but needed gas urgently.

One consumer, Janki Devi, said, If the booking system is not working, it should not become the fault of consumers. We should still get cylinders. Some residents also alleged that earlier bookings were being cancelled so cylinders could be sold at higher prices.

Ruckus at gas agency office

People created a ruckus as a queue formed for manual bookings at a gas agency in Jinsi. Police had to intervene to manage the crowd and maintain order, installing a barricade at the booking counter.

Cylinders allegedly sold for Rs1,500 Rs2,000

Sources said black marketing of LPG cylinders is happening on a large scale, allegedly involving some delivery personnel. Cylinders are reportedly sold in the black market for Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000. Delivery boys are offering cylinders without bookings or valid connections.

Illegal refilling of cylinders is also taking place, with charges between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 for topping up partially empty cylinders, sometimes even at consumers homes.

Panic over LPG supply delay, long queues at agencies

Panic buying of LPG cylinders has gripped consumers amid fears of supply disruption due to West Asia conflict. Consumers blamed long delivery time as main reason behind long queues at gas agency outlets.

As per consumers standing in queue with agency booklets (blue colour) at GTB complex, they received OTPs and came to collect LPG cylinders immediately. They do not want to wait for 25 days for normal delivery as they are not sure they would get supply if disruption continues.

Consumers said they cannot take risk of waiting 25 days for normal delivery. It is better to collect cylinder immediately after getting OTPs. For them, spending two to three hours in queue hardly matters at this crucial juncture, they said.

NandKishor, IOC worker, said, “There is short supply of LPG cylinders which is triggering panic. People do not want to wait for 25 days which has been fixed as delivery time. Company is trying its best to maintain regular supply in city for consumers.”

MP Petrol Pump Dealers Association president Ajay Singh said, “Just because of panic, people are looking desperate for LPG cylinders. Even after getting OTPs, they are standing in queue to get LPG cylinders for stock at home. The district administration should do something in this regard to convince consumers and dispel black-marketing rumour which is also playing crucial role at this juncture that LPG cylinders are being sold at Rs 1200 in black market.”

16 illegally stored LPG cylinders seized in Gandhi Nagar

A joint team of the Food Department and the district administration raided a house in the Gandhi Nagar area and seized 16 domestic LPG cylinders that were stored illegally.

Officials said the cylinders were stored with the intention of selling them at higher prices in the black market. Domestic cylinders, which usually cost around Rs900, were allegedly planned to be sold for Rs1,500 each. Those involved in the illegal storage of LPG cylinders will be booked under the Essential Commodities Act. The district administration said adequate LPG supply is available in the district and residents should not panic. However, to prevent black marketing and illegal refilling, special inspection teams have been formed to keep a close watch on gas agencies and the market.

Helpline numbers issued

Bharat Gas: 1800-22-4344

Indane Gas: 1800-2333-555

HP Gas: 1800-2333-555

Officials appealed to citizens to immediately report any information about LPG black marketing or illegal sale so that strict action can be taken against offenders.