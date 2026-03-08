Bhopal News: Panic Buying; Farmers Stock Up Diesel Amid Rumours | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rumours that fuel price may soar in the wake of the ongoing war between Iran and Israel-America and diesel supply may get interrupted, the farmers are making extra purchase so that they may not run out of fuel needed for their tractors. However, the panic buying of diesel is restricted to rural areas only.

As per reports from different rural areas of the state, farmers owning tractors are making bulk purchase of diesel, stocking as much as possible. Though there is no indication of a rise in fuel prices or depletion of stocks, rumours have spurred the farmers into buying extra diesel.

There was no rush of farmers keen to buy diesel in Bhopal, but Sehore saw a huge crowd at petrol pumps throughout the day. Even petrol vehicle owners panicked and rushed to get their fuel tanks filled.

It is learnt that a farmer procured diesel worth around Rs 1 lakh in Narsinghpur. He feared that if diesel supply got affected, he would find it hard to harvest his crops spread in several acres.

At one place, a farmer arrived at a petrol pump with a huge water tank to purchase diesel.

Fake videos lead to panic buying

Ajay Singh, president of the MP Petrol Pump Dealers Association, told the Free Press that panic buying of diesel was seen in rural areas.

Meanwhile, mischief mongers have circulated Pakistani video clips showing huge rush for diesel at petrol pumps, passing them off as Indian videos. This has created panic among farmers.

Singh said there was no rush for diesel stocking in urban areas. He said the government should intervene because diesel stocking may result in accidents as it was an explosive material.

He also said that in comparison to normal days, the sale of diesel had increased four-fold in rural areas.

Bought diesel worth Rs 1 lakh

Balram, a farmer from Sehore, said farmers are worried that diesel prices may increase due to the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. Harvesting has just begun in the fields and moong will soon be sown. I purchased diesel worth around Rs 1 lakh today for farm work. Some farmers are also stocking up diesel in large quantities fearing a price hike, he said.