Bhopal News: Paan And Tobacco Spitting To Hit Bhopal’s Score Hard | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The growing menace of paan and gutka spitting in public places is emerging as a serious challenge to Bhopal’s ambition to top the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 rankings.

Under the new guidelines, visible red and yellow stains could lead to a deduction of up to 1,500 marks for visible cleanliness, but the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to take strict action.

The Central Government has tightened norms this year, shifting focus from documentation to ground reality. Survey teams will conduct surprise physical inspections across residential and commercial areas, capturing photographic and video evidence of cleanliness levels.

Marks linked to visible stains

As per the revised system, 75 out of 1,500 marks each are allocated for red stains from gutka and paan and yellow stains from urination. Unlike previous years, when citizen feedback played a major role, visible conditions on streets and walls will directly determine scoring.

Spitting stains found inside BMC headquarters

Alarmingly, the issue persists even within the Municipal Corporation headquarters at Mata Mandir. Red stains on staircases and near elevators indicate poor compliance, raising concerns over internal accountability.

New Market complex marred by persistent spitting

At the Nagarik Bank commercial complex in New Market, recently built infrastructure is already marred by spitting. Persistent stains in staircase areas have become difficult to remove, highlighting a lack of public awareness and enforcement.

BMC plans awareness drive, stricter penalties

With a total of 12,500 marks at stake, BMC Swachh Bharat Mission in-charge engineer Pramod Malviya said the corporation will intensify awareness drives and impose stricter penalties to curb such practices and improve visible cleanliness across the city.